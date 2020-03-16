Activision Blizzard Names Former GE, SoundExchange Exec as Chief Communications Officer

Helaine S. Klasky will lead global communications for the game company, effective immediately, and report directly to CEO Bobby Kotick.

Activision Blizzard has appointed Helaine S. Klasky as its new chief communications officer, effective immediately.

Klasky will report directly to CEO Bobby Kotick and lead global communications for the video game company. She succeeds Kristin Binns, who had held the position since 2018 and will now assume the newly created role of senior advisor for the company, also reporting directly to Kotick.

Klasky previously served as chief communications officer at non-profit collective rights management organization SoundExchange. Prior to her tenure at the non-profit, she was chair of communications firm Burson Marsteller's U.S. public affairs and crisis practice following a seven-year career in communications and public affairs at GE Energy Management. Before that, she was chief communications officer at Yale and worked for the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“Activision Blizzard is one of the most forward-thinking, creative brands across the media and entertainment landscape,” Klasky said Monday in a statement. “Alongside Bobby and his team, I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of their remarkable story.”

Klasky's appointment comes shortly after Activision Blizzard named Google vet Daniel Alegre as its new president and COO last week.

Activision Blizzard is one of the world's largest game publishers, behind such AAA franchises as Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft and mobile titles like Candy Crush.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Helaine to the team,” said Kotick. “With more than 25 years in strategic communications and public affairs, her experience will be invaluable to our organization. She's the right person to help us tell the next chapter of the Activision Blizzard story.”