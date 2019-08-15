Activision Blizzard Taps CAA Vet as New Chief Marketing Officer (Exclusive)

David Messinger, who most recently served as CAA's co-head of marketing for more than 15 years, will oversee the global marketing function at the Santa Monica-based video game company.

Activision Blizzard, the Santa Monica-based video game company known for such franchises as Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft, has appointed David Messinger as its chief marketing officer. In the newly-created role, Messinger will oversee the global marketing function across the company, creating a "comprehensive, integrated marketing strategy."

Messinger previously served as CAA's co-head of marketing for more than 15 years. Prior to his time at the Hollywood agency, Messinger led consumer marketing for Ticketmaster and held various roles at The Walt Disney Company and marketing agency Leo Burnett Worldwide.

“I’m excited to welcome David as we expand in our mission to deliver epic interactive entertainment to fans around the world," Coddy Johnson, Activision Blizzard president and COO, said. "His tenure in global entertainment and his expertise in strategic, award-winning marketing campaigns will help our communities to grow and further inspire our players to connect, compete and play.”

Messinger currently serves on the boards of the American Advertising Federation, Youth Policy Institute and The Center for Early Education. He is also on the executive committee for the Advertising Hall of Fame and the Advertising Hall of Achievement.

“I have a profound admiration for Activision Blizzard’s track record of developing enduring entertainment franchises," said Messinger. "I’m thrilled to be joining the company and look forward to collaborating with the many talented teams across the organization as we continue to connect these iconic entertainment properties to the many communities of engaged fans around the world.”

Activision Blizzard is one of the world's largest gaming companies. In 2018, the company reported $7.5 billion in revenue.