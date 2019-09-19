Activision Blizzard Taps Former Reebok Exec to Head Global E-Sports Comms

Dan Mazei will lead the company's growing competitive divisions public relations teams.

Activision Blizzard has tapped Dan Mazei to head its global communications for the company's e-sports division, which includes the Overwatch League and Call of Duty leagues.

Mazai previously served at Reebok, where he led the apparel company's global pr, digital content and social media divisions as well as overseeing its "newsroom," which focused on "translating business priorities into cultural currency." Prior to that, Mazai was the storytelling manager at Ford Motor Company and held a number of other senior-level roles at public relation agencies.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new role with Activision Blizzard Esports,” Mazei said in a statement. “This is a business with limitless potential, and the combination strong executive leadership, worldwide fandom and a best-in-class product make what’s happening right now at Activision Blizzard a truly unique opportunity. I feel strongly that my skills gained through more than 15 years of consumer marketing experience makes me primed to take communications efforts to the next level.”

“Dan brings to the table not only a deep understanding of what makes for effective consumer marketing, but also demonstrates strong expertise in media relations and leading successful teams,” said Activision Blizzard Esports chief marketing officer Daniel Cherry. “We’re happy to welcome him onto our team and are particularly looking forward to leveraging his ability to deploy impactful storytelling.”

In recent years, Activision Blizzard has shown an increased interest in the budding world of e-sports. The company launched the Overwatch League, which will hold its second annual championships in Philadelphia later this month, in 2018, after its formation in 2016. The league now has 20 teams globally and will introduce "home and away" competitions next season after two years of holding its matches at the Blizzard Arena in Burbank.

Meanwhile, next year will see the debut of the Call of Duty League, a new franchised format for the game's e-sports that has 12 confirmed teams across cities such as New York, London, Seattle, Los Angeles, Paris and Chicago, among others.