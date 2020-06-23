Actor Brandon "Bug" Hall Arrested on Suspicion of Huffing Air Duster Cans

The 'Little Rascals' actor was held on a $1,500 bond at Parker County Jail until he was released Sunday, records show.

Little Rascals star Brandon "Bug" Hall was arrested over the weekend in Texas on suspicion of huffing air duster cans.

The 35-year-old actor, best known for his role as Alfalfa in the hit 1994 film based on the classic TV series, was arrested late Saturday night by Weatherford police.

Officers responded to a hotel on a call for a possible overdose when they discovered Hall, who allegedly had ingested the chemical and had the cans on his person, police said.

Hall was arrested and booked on misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical, according to the police report. He was held on a $1,500 bond at Parker County Jail until he was released Sunday, records show.

A rep for Hall did not immediately return a request for comment.