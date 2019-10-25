Actors Event Organizers That Hosted Harvey Weinstein Apologizes for "Triggering" Appearance

"A safe environment is, at its core, what I set out to create," organizer Alexandra Laliberte wrote.

An organizer behind the Actor's Hour event series posted an apology on Facebook on Friday, several days after the event upset a number of attendees by hosting disgraced former producer Harvey Weinstein, and said that the former film producer will not be returning.

"I want to apologize for the events that occurred because what happened was the complete opposite of the community I have built this past year," organizer Alexandra Laliberte wrote in the post. "I am deeply saddened that this was not only triggering for attendees, but that they ultimately felt unsafe- some even outraged-when a safe environment is, at its core, what I set out to create. Creating an environment that is at once safe but also leaves open forum for free speech is an extremely fragile endeavor."

Laliberte's apology comes after at least three female attendees confronted the former Weinstein Company head on Wednesday at the Downtime Bar in New York City, where Actor's Hour was hosting a "speakeasy." Three women who identified themselves as raising issue with Weinstein's presence say they were heckled and asked to leave the event.

In her post, Laliberte insinuates that Weinstein has previously made an appearance at an Actor's Hour event and did not cause any commotion then. "When I did not receive any feedback on his presence, I chose not to turn him away when he returned," she wrote. "I was subsequently not prepared to handle such a high-energy situation."

Laliberte then breaks down what happened at Wednesday night's event from her viewpoint, saying that when attendee Kelly Bachman was performing onstage and referred to Weinstein as "Freddy Krueger," "it was unclear who responded with heckles." Bachman's friend Amber Rollo has said that Bachman was greeted with boos and heckles when she criticized the former film producer's presence.

According to Bachman, she approached an organizer of the Actor's Hour event 10 minutes before her set. "I said, ‘Do you always invite the Boogeyman to your parties?” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

As for when fellow event attendee Zoe Stuckless directly confronted Weinstein during the speakeasy's intermission and was told to leave, "I couldn’t hear what was being said- and wasn’t sure if someone was beginning a performance or monologue. By the time she was walking out- it was too late. She should not have been encouraged to leave," Laliberte writes. She adds that she should have shut down the event after the incident or have given Stuckless a microphone to discuss the experience but "I was in total shock and I let my fear and inexperience paralyze my decision making ability."

Before vowing that Weinstein would never return to an Actor's Hour event, Laliberte added, "I want to sincerely apologize to any people- male or female- who were re-traumatized, hurt, or felt disrespected this week at Actors Hour."

As THR's Rebecca Keegan reported on Friday, Weinstein has been seen at old haunts in New York in recent months, including at Cipriani Downtown, a restaurant owned by his friend Giuseppi Cipriani. Two years after two reports broke that the former film mogul faced a number of allegations of sexual misconduct, Weinstein is facing two counts of predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, rape in the first degree and rape in the third degree; he denies all allegations of nonconsensual acts.

Weinstein is due in New York court on Jan. 6, 2020.