Piper Perabo Arrested for Protesting Kavanaugh Hearing

The actress took to Twitter to share video from the intense altercation where she and fellow protesters were thrown out of the courtroom.

Piper Perabo says she was arrested while protesting Supreme Court judge nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. The actress and activist took to Twitter on Tuesday to share video footage from the intense altercation, in which she and fellow protesters are escorted by police out of the courtroom.

"I was just arrested for civil disobedience in the Kavanaugh hearings," Perabo wrote. "Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women. I can’t be silent when someone is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights away."

Many citizens before me have fought for the equal rights of women. I can't be silent when someone is nominated to the Supreme Court who would take our equal rights away.

In the video, the Coyote Ugly and Covert Affairs star can be heard with other demonstrators saying, "Be a hero," and imploring senators to "please vote no" to confirming the Trump-selected judge.

It remains uncertain if Perabo was charged or taken into custody. In total, 22 protesters were arrested at the hearing, U.S. Capitol Police told The Hill. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the actress' rep for comment.

Perabo's arrest comes hours after a handful of women dressed in recognizable Handmaid's Tale-inspired garb — red cloaks and white bonnets — arrived to silently protest outside the confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh. Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, which wrapped its second season in July, is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 book of the same name and tells of a dystopian world where women's rights have been erased.

The costumed protesters were part of Demand Justice, a liberal advocacy group fighting Kavanaugh’s confirmation and his "anti-abortion, anti-healthcare and anti-women" views.

"Brett Kavanaugh is an extremist ideologue who, if confirmed to the Supreme Court, will take away women’s basic rights," the group said in a statement to The Hill. "Right now in America, far too many women of color cannot access safe, affordable healthcare and the ability to decide whether, when and how to raise thriving families is out of reach. Brett Kavanaugh will take this already harsh reality and make it worse."