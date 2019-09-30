Actress Stacey Dash Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

The alleged incident occurred Sunday in Florida.

Stacey Dash was arrested in Florida on Sunday night suspicion of domestic battery.

The Clueless actress, former Fox News contributor and vehement Donald Trump supporter was arrested after she allegedly got into a verbal argument with an unidentified man, whom she pushed and slapped in the face, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office arrest report cited by local news.

When deputies arrived on the scene they noticed "the victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed," according to report, cited by local news.

The 52-year-old Dash was taken into custody and charged with domestic battery.

Dash's rep declined comment.