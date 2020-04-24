Actress, TikTok Star Tabitha Brown Signs With CAA

She has gained over two million followers on the short-form video platform.

TikTok breakout Tabitha Brown has found new representation.

The actress and influencer, who has gained over two million followers on the short-form video platform, has signed with CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Brown, based in Los Angeles, is a video blogger and serves as an ambassador for Whole Foods, sharing recipes and reviewing vegan meals. Her TV work includes guest star appearances on Freeform's Switched at Birth, Bounce TV’s Family Time and NBC's Will & Grace.

Brown is also a festival and conference speaker, booking private events and sharing, per her website, "how eating plant based saved and changed her life."

She has appeared in numerous indie features, branded content efforts (including on BuzzFeed's Tasty video channel), film shorts and commercials over the past decade.

Brown is repped by Scale Management.