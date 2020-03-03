Officers Who Shot and Killed 'ER' Actress Vanessa Marquez Cleared by DA

Body-cam footage of the incident was released by police.

A pair of South Pasadena police officers will not be charged for fatally shooting ER actress Vanessa Marquez in August 2018.

According to a report from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office released Monday, the two officers acted in self defense when Marquez pointed a handgun at them after they responded to her residence on an emergency medical call.

Along with the report, body-cam footage from one of the officers was released, which was slowed and super-imposed to show what looks to be a handgun pointed at the officers. It was later determined to a replica firearm.

Officers responded to the 49-year-old Stand and Deliver actress' home to conduct a welfare check and when they arrived on scene, Marquez appeared to be having seizures. A request for additional medical personnel was placed, as can been seen on the video. A Los Angeles County Mental Health clinician was sent to the scene.

A then clearly agitated Marquez can be seen getting the what looks to be a gun and is told by officers a number of times to drop the weapon. She then points the object at the officers, which is when they both opened fire.

The actress was known for playing nurse Wendy Goldman on the first three seasons of ER, NBC's long-running medical drama.

Marquez's family has reportedly filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of South Pasadena.

Watch the body-cam footage here. (Warning: Graphic content.)