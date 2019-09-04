Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz, Ken Jeong Join Voice Cast for Animated Feature 'Extinct'

The U.S.-China co-production has been written by a team of veterans from 'The Simpsons,' with 'The Simpsons Movie' director at the helm.

Adam Devine (The Righteous Gemstones), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) and Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians) have joined the voice cast of upcoming U.S.-Chinese animated feature Extinct.

The co-production, being directed by David Silverman (The Simpsons Movie) and co-directed Raymond Persi (The Simpsons), follows two donut-shaped animals called Flummels who accidentally time-travel from 1835 to modern-day Shanghai. Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden) and Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) are also set to add their voices.

Written by The Simpsons veterans Joel Cohen, John Frink, and Rob LaZebnik, and produced by Yanming Jiang, Joe Aguilar and Matthew Berkowitz, Extinct has also landed an Oscar-winning composer in Michael Giacchino (Up), who will write the score.

The film comes from China Lion, HB Wink, Huayi Tencent Entertainment and Tolerable Entertainment, with Timeless Films having come on board to handle international sales, beginning at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is in production at Cinesite in Montreal and is slated for a 2020 theatrical release.

“We are thrilled to be working on this amazing project and introduce the world to flummels," said Timeless’ CEO and chairman Ralph Kamp. "Joel, John and Rob along with David and the producers have put together a world class team and we know audiences worldwide will fall in love with these characters. We are really looking forward to screening the first footage from this incredibly funny film to our distributors at Toronto."