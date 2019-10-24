Adam Devine Engaged to Actress Chloe Bridges

"Have fun at the wedding. I'll be there for the cake tasting," the 'Jexi' actor joked when announcing the news on Instagram Thursday.

Congratulations are in store for Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges, who revealed their engagement on social media Thursday.

Devine, 35, posted an image of himself with Bridges, 27, cuddling on a boat. He captioned the photo: "She said yes! Well actually she said “ahh Adam” and then kissed me but I’m pretty sure that means YES!"

The Jexi star and comedian went on to write, "I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self. You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You’ll be less wrinkly. I’m gonna look like a Saint Bernard."

Devine signed off with, "I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges! Have fun planning the wedding. I’ll be there for the cake tasting."

The pair have been dating since 2015 and have remained fairly private on their social media channels, though Devine has made mentions of Bridges during his stand-up comedy appearances.

There are currently no date or details set for the wedding.