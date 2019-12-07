Adam Driver Embraces His Self-Criticism: "You Know What Your Potential Is More Than Anybody Else"

Driver joined Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Jamie Foxx, Adam Sandler and Shia LaBeouf for the annual Actor Roundtable.

"Every scene felt like the stakes were incredibly high," Adam Driver told the Actor Roundtable of Noah Baumbach's newest film, Marriage Story. "They all felt urgent. They all felt necessary. There wasn't a part that you could take out where the movie would survive without it."

"Usually there's like one scene in a movie or maybe two that you're dreading," Driver continued. "With this one, every scene felt like it's all too early in the schedule." Driver costars with Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story, where they play a couple going through a divorce. Driver called the "urgency" a "testament to good writing."

"It opens up your imagination to a different way of reading it. [Noah's] taken basically a four month run of play and condensed it to two days. I think that's easier. If it's just, 'Have an emotion,' I don't think I can do that."

Driver, who served in the military before attending Juilliard. Performing on Broadway after his graduation, he landed his breakout role on HBO's Girls, which would earn him three Emmy nominations over six seasons.

"You of know what your potential is more than anybody else," Driver told the roundtable in terms of his struggle with self-criticism. "Often when you leave a set, you can't help but think about it. I feel like that's the thing about acting is that regardless of how often you do it or long you do it, you never figure it out. There's no right way to play a scene. That's my part of it, I like the making of it and it's someone else's responsibility to make the choice of what is the best version of it."

In addition to his three Emmy nominations, Adam Driver earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his supporting role in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman.

The full Actor Roundtable is set to air Jan. 19 on SundanceTV. Adam Driver appears on the roundtable panel along with Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy) and Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy). Follow all the Oscar-season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.