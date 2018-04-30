First Look: Adam Driver, John David Washington as Cops in Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman'

The drama also stars Laura Harrier and Topher Grace.

Focus Features has released the first photo of Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, which will open in U.S. theaters later this summer.

The movie (previously titled Black Klansman) is based on the real-life story of Ron Stallworth, the first black police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., who went undercover in 1978 to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. The officer, played by John David Washington in the film, and his partner (Adam Driver) are able to penetrate the Klan at the highest levels and thwart its attempt to take over the city.

Laura Harrier and Topher Grace also star in the film.

Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw (Get Out) is among those producing BlacKkKlansman, alongside QC Entertainment, Blumhouse, Lee and Shaun Redick. The script was written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Lee, based on Stallworth's book Black Klansman by Ron Stallworth

The movie is set to hit theaters on Aug. 10, timed to the one-year anniversary of the protests in Charlottesville, Va.

On Aug. 12, 2017, white nationalists and counter-protestors clashed in Charlottesville over the removal of Confederate monuments. The event turned violent when a man with ties to white-supremacist groups drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors, killing one woman and injuring several others.