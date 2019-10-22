Adam Driver in Talks to Star Alongside Matt Damon in Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel'

The period film is based on a real-life thriller about the last legal duel in France.

Adam Driver is in talks to star in a leading role alongside Matt Damon in Ridley Scott's revenge thriller The Last Duel, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Ben Affleck, who reunites with his Good Will Hunting collaborator Damon for the project, will take on a supporting role in the film, alongside Killing Eve breakout Jodie Comer. Damon and Affleck co-wrote the script with Nicole Holofcener, and Scott will direct. The project will be co-produced by Scott Free Productions and Damon and Affleck's Pearl Street Films.

The film, based on Eric Jager's book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal and Trial by Combat in Medieval France, recounts a real-life revenge drama about the last legally sanctioned duel in France. It follows a man who goes to war and returns to discover a friend of his has raped his wife. When no one will believe the woman, the soldier appeals to the king of France and says he wants to fight a duel to the death to decide the man’s fate. Comer will play the wife.

The role will add yet another high-profile notch in Driver's career, as he wraps up his Star Wars stint with The Rise of Skywalker this December and is generating Oscar buzz for Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story and Amazon thriller The Report.