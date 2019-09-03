Adam Lambert, Rita Ora to Play Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness

The Dec. 5 event in Stockholm will feature many of the singers who were on the late EDM artist's recordings, marking the first time a number of them have performed the songs live.

A benefit concert for suicide prevention featuring the music of late EDM star Avicii is being planned for Dec. 5 in Stockholm, Sweden. The show will feature 19 of the original singers on some of the DJ/producer's most beloved tracks performing with a 30-piece band during the two-hour Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness.

Proceeds will support the work of the new Tim Bergling Foundation, named for the musician who worked under the name Avicii and who died of suicide in April 2018. His songs “Wake Me Up!,” ″Addicted to You” and the posthumous “SOS” topped the dance music charts. The show at Friends Arena will open with headline DJ sets from a number of Avicii's friends, including David Guetta, Kygo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Laidback Luke and Nicky Romero.

“Tim had plans for his music to be performed together with a large live band, and now we are realizing his dream and giving fans a chance to experience his music in this unique way,” said Klas Bergling, Avicii's father, in a statement.

The concert will feature many of the singers, including Adam Lambert and Rita Ora, who were on Avicii’s recordings, and it will mark the first time many of them have performed the songs live. Among the other acts slated for the show: Alex Ebert, Aloe Blacc, Amanda Wilson, Andreas Moe, Audra Mae, Blondfire, Bonn, Carl Falk, Dan Tyminski, Daniel Adams Ray, Joe Janiak, Nick Furlong, Otto Knows, Sandro Cavazza, Simon Aldred, Vargas Lagola and Zack Abel, with more to be announced later.

Organizers said tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. CET; click here for more information on the lineup and tickets.

