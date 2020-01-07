Adam Platzner Joins Production Company Confluential Content as Partner and Vice Chairman

The company creates scripted and unscripted content across various genres across film, TV and more, with projects set up at HBO, Sony and Netflix, among others.

Media, tech and entertainment entrepreneur Adam Platzner has joined entertainment production company Confluential Content, the newly formed parent company of Confluential Films & Black Love Productions, as an equity partner and vice chairman.

Confluential creates scripted and unscripted content across various genres across film, TV and more. It has projects set up at HBO, Sony, Netflix and elsewhere, with credits that include OWN's Black Love, Sony's The Perfect Guy and the Sundance winner Kinyarwanda. Its upcoming slate includes The Perfect Find, starring Gabrielle Union, and Flint, starring T.I. and John Ortiz. The company, based in Los Angeles, has 15 employees across both labels.

Platzner has founded several companies that have been acquired across media, technology and consumer products, including Dream Water. Platzner also recently sold ZIG Media, with his partners, to MRC, which shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter. The company was backed by Live Nation, Graydon Carter, Ron Meyer and Quincy Jones.

"We are really excited that Adam has agreed to join the team," said Tommy Oliver, founder and CEO of Confluential Content. "Adam and I go back many years. His talent for launching companies and growing businesses is unmatched and his energy and entrepreneurial spirit is exactly what we need to continue to drive our business. There is honestly no one on the planet that I can think of, other then my wife, that I would trust more to be my partner. I’m looking forward to what we will be able to accomplish together in this transformational moment for our company.”

As a partner and vice chairman, Platzner will oversee all aspects of growth across the company.

"Tommy and Codie Oliver are longtime friends who are family," Platzner said. "They are amazing humans who also happen to be extremely talented. Tommy’s work is thoughtful, impressive and inspiring. And the team he has put together here is quite exceptional! It’s exciting to finally partner in a moment when we have been working together on several groundbreaking, important projects that I’m eager for the world to see."