Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston to Star in Netflix Comedy 'Murder Mystery'

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who last shared the screen in the 2011 comedy Just Go With It, are set to reunite in the ensemble comedy Murder Mystery for Netflix.

The feature follows a New York City cop (Sandler) as he finally takes his wife (Aniston) on a long-promised European trip. A chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the super-yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, the couple become the prime suspects in a modern-day whodunit.

The script comes from White House Down writer James Vanderbilt.

Murder Mystery continues Sandler's relationship with Netflix, where he has an exclusive production deal. He last starred in Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories for the streamer and will next be seen in the comedy The Week Of, starring opposite Chris Rock.

Murder Mystery will be the first Netflix project for Aniston, who was last seen in the comedy Office Christmas Party and is set to star opposite Reese Witherspoon in a highly anticipated drama for Apple.

