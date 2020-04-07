Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon Perform Coronavirus-Inspired Song "Don't Touch Grandma"

"Don't touch grandma, leave her alone / You can spend a quarter to call her on the phone," they sang in unison on Monday's episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon teamed up to perform yet another quarantine-themed song, "Don't Touch Grandma," on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The actor and host both played guitar while they sang about the importance of staying away from your grandmother during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I love my grandma so much / I know she loves me, too," Fallon began to sing. Sandler added, "But thanks to this stupid virus / There are some new grandma rules."

"Don't touch grandma, leave her alone / You can spend a quarter to call her on the phone," they sang in unison.

Fallon next sang about how "grandmas like to pinch your cheek, kiss your head and hug," though he noted it is important to social distance so that she doesn't "catch any superbug."

"So don't touch grandma / Keep it to Zoom/ Or learn to play canasta from across the room," Sandler and Fallon sang.

"Grandmas want to knit you sweaters and to bake you cookies / But you must tell grandma, 'No touchy, just looky,'" added Sandler.

They continued to sing about how it's important to not touch grandmothers "even if your grandma wants to go to second base."

The song slowed down as the actor and host looked forward to finally being able to reunite with their grandmothers. "And when this thing is over / You and she can play," sang Fallon. They then sang together, "You still can smell her grandma smell from six feet away."

The musical number follows Sandler's appearance on the late night talk show last Thursday. During the appearance, the actor sang "Quarantine Song." Sandler dedicated the humorous song to the health care workers who are treating people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Watch Sandler and Fallon's full performance of "Don't Touch Grandma" below.