Adam Sandler and Netflix Extend Partnership for 4 More Films

Sandler will write, produce and voice star in an animated feature for the streamer.

It's a classic Hollywood love story: The Sandman and the streaming service.

Netflix has re-upped its partnership with Adam Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions, committing to produce four more films that will be distributed exclusively on the platform.

With the announcement comes the news that Sandler will write, produce and voice star in an animated feature for the streamer. No further details are currently known about Sandler's Netflix animated title, but he is no stranger to the medium. He co-wrote and starred in the cult musical comedy Eight Crazy Nights, and exec produced and starred in Sony's Hotel Transylvania franchise, which has grossed over $1.3 billion at the global box office over three movies.

Sandler's next Netflix movie, due out later this year, will be the family film Hubie Halloween, where he will star alongside Kevin James, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph and Shaquille O’Neal, among others.

This is the third time the streamer has extended its deal with Sandler. In 2014, the Saturday Night Live alum and his production banner became one of the first big name talents to ink a pact with the streamer, which then committed to a four-movie deal. The first movie released under the deal was 2015's western spoof The Ridiculous Six, followed by The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler. Netflix later signed on to four more Sandler films in 2017.

Sandler's last Netflix movie, Murder Mystery, was the "most popular" 2019 release in the U.S., according the streamer, which also notes that 83 million households chose to watch the movie. (This is measured by the viewer watching at least two minutes of the title.). As THR previously reported, a sequel is already in the works from returning scribe James Vanderbilt.

Sandler also released his first stand-up special in 22 years, 100% Fresh, with the service. Overall, members have spent a 2 billion hours watching Sandler's films since 2015, says the streamer.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Netflix chief Ted Sarandos. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.”

Sandler, repped by WME and Brillstein, was last seen in the Safdie brothers' A24 thriller Uncut Gems, which earned him a Golden Globe and Gotham award nomination.