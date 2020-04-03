Adam Sandler Performs "Quarantine Song" Dedicated to Doctors and Nurses

"You're saving lives every day," Sandler sang during a virtual appearance on 'The Tonight Show.'

Adam Sandler showed his appreciation for the medical professionals responding to the coronavirus pandemic during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The actor, who called in for a virtual chat with host Jimmy Fallon, debuted his "Quarantine Song," explaining that he wrote the lyrics to thank those who are treating people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

During his late-night visit, Sandler — who is known for his original tunes — grabbed his guitar and began to play before singing the opening lines: "Doctors brought us into the world as babies / Doctors take good care of your grandma / Doctors always give you an old lollipop / After hitting your knee with a hammer."

He continued, "Nurses slap your arm when they find a good vein / They wear crocs and they tell you the truth."

Sandler sang that doctors and nurses "will save us from this mess" if they have access to the proper medical equipment. "And I hope they save us soon / Cause I'm really, really sick of my family," he continued.

And he sang about how doctors and nurses have consistently helped those in need before the pandemic. "If you're a nerd, a doctor can give you a note / So during gym class you don't have to run the mile," he sang. "School nurses give deodorant to stinky kids / So they're a little less stinky for a while."

He thanked doctors around the world, including those in Italy, Spain and China, as well as Chinese doctors in America. And sang about getting medical professionals the protective equipment they need, including ventilators and masks.

"Stay home as much as you can, be sure to wash your hands / Let's make this damn thing go away," he concluded. "We love you, doctors and nurses / You're saving lives every day."

Watch the full performance below.