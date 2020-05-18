Adam Sandler to Star in Netflix Film 'Hustle,' LeBron James to Produce

'We the Animals' director Jeremiah Zagar will helm the drama that sees Sandler playing a basketball scout who brings a star player to the U.S. to restore his career.

Adam Sandler is set to star in the Netflix film Hustle, with We the Animals director Jeremiah Zagar on board to helm and NBA superstar LeBron James set to produce.

In the drama, Sandler will play an American basketball scout who is unjustly fired after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player abroad. He then decides to bring the player to the U.S. to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Taylor Materne and Will Fetters penned the script. Happy Madison, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films and James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment will produce the pic.

The latest collaboration between Netflix and Sandler follows the streaming giant extending its partnership with the actor and his Happy Madison Productions by committing to produce four more films that will be distributed exclusively on the platform.

Sandler recently found box office success in Josh and Benny Safdie's Uncut Gems, an indie crime-thriller centering on a New York jeweler and gambling addict who must track down an expensive gem in order to pay off his debts.

Sandler and Netflix also partnered on the upcoming family film Hubie Halloween, in which Sandler stars alongside Kevin James, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph and Shaquille O’Neal.

Sandler, James and SpringHill Entertainment are repped by WME. Zagar is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.