Adam Sandler to Star in 'Uncut Gems' for Safdie Brothers, A24

Martin Scorsese is executive producing the feature.

Adam Sandler will join Jonah Hill in Uncut Gems, the next film from the Safdie brothers.

Plot details for Uncut Gems are being kept under wraps but the feature is set in New York's diamond district.

For the feature the Safdies are re-teaming with A24, which distributed their last film, the Robert Pattinson-starring Good Time.

Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are producing via Scott Rudin Productions with Elara Pictures’ Sebastian Bear-McClard and Oscar Boyson. Martin Scorsese is exec producing the feature, along with Emma Tillinger Koskoff.

Sandler was last seen in Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories and will next be seen in the Netflix comedy The Week Of, opposite Chris Rock. Last week, it was announced that he and Jennifer Aniston will co-star in a comedic whodunit for Netflix.

Sandler is repped by WME and Brillstein.