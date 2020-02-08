Adam Sandler Receives Standing Ovation for Best Actor Spirit Award Win

Sandler likened his Oscars "snub" to getting passed up for the high school yearbook superlative of "best looking" for "best personality."

Adam Sandler won best male lead for his role in Uncut Gems at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.

Putting on the gruff voice he's used while accepting honors throughout the 2020 awards season, Sandler used his speech to liken his Oscars snub to getting passed up for the high school yearbook superlative of "best looking" for "best personality."

"A few weeks back when I was, quote-unquote, snubbed by the Academy it reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category best looking," Sandler said. "That accolade was given to a jean jacket wearing feather-haired douchebag by the name of Skipper Jenkins."

"But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less prestigious designation of best personality," the best leading actor winner continuned."Tonight as I look around this room I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are the 'best personality' awards of Hollywood. So, when all those feather-haired douchebag motherf**kers go to get their Oscars tomorrow night, their handsome good looks will fade in time...but our independent personalities will shine on forever."

In the film, from filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie, Sandler plays a brash jeweler in New York City's Diamond District on the verge of several high-stakes bets.

Sandler thanked producer Scott Rudin, who introduced the actor of the Safdies, who shared the best director win.

"No those aren't homeless rabbis, those are the Safdie Brothers," Sandler said jokingly of his directors. "I had the best time getting to know you guys and I love you guys."

In addition to best male lead and best director, Uncut Gems took home the award for best editing, along with nominations for the top prize of best feature and best screenplay.

The Hollywood Reporter film critic Todd McCarthy deemed Uncut Gems Sandler's best performance, arguing the movie would bring the Safdie brothers from the fringes of the industry to commercial success.

"Independent films have been a big part of the Adam Sandler ecosystem," Sandler in the lead up to a recounting of the many commercial comedies that dominated his early career. "I have tried to sell my truths with a truly independent spirit while also cashing some truly disturbingly large paychecks."

In the category, Sandler competed against Give Me Liberty's Chris Galust, Luce's Kelvin Harrison Jr., The Mustang's Matthias Schoenaerts and The Lighthouse's Robert Pattinson.

The film tied with The Lighthouse, another A24 production, for the most nominations of the afternoon, leading with five nods each. The production company racked up 18 nominations overall, spread across five films, although Eggers' The Lighthouse was the only one to secure an Oscar nod, for best cinematography.

Aubrey Plaza hosted the annual awards show, which was televised live on IFC from a tent on the beach in Santa Monica.