Adam Sandler's Twitter Hacked, Racist Tweets Sent

References to Mariah Carey, who was hacked on New Year's Eve, and posts such as "hate dem n—" took over the 'Uncut Gems' actor's account, which has 2.4 million followers.

Adam Sandler's official Twitter account was hacked on Thursday afternoon, according to a representative for the actor.

Beginning at 5:34 p.m., a slew of offensive and racist messages were sent out from the actor's account, which has 2.4 million followers.

Posts included messages such as "hate dem n—" and "i just had phone sex with @MariahCarey." Another tweet directed at President Donald Trump read, "@realDonaldTrump you're a racist cracker. RT if you agree. #2020 #fucktrump."

Sandler's account also retweeted a user who wrote, "@BarackObama ur a arangatang monkey u ruined my life when u messed with food stamp rates i hate u forever retart."

According to Sandler's rep, the compromised account was locked as soon as the issue occurred.

Mariah Carey experienced a similar incident over New Year's Eve. Messages on both Sandler's and Carey's account referenced the Chuckling Squad, a hacker group that compromised the Twitter account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in August. The group has also claimed responsibility for hacking other celebrity accounts, including that of actress Chloë Grace Moretz.

Jan. 2, 7:16 p.m.: Updated with confirmation from Sandler's rep.