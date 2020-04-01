Adam Schlesinger, Co-Founder of Fountains of Wayne and Prolific Composer, Dies at 52

On Tuesday news broke that the 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' and 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' composer had been hospitalized after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Adam Schlesinger, the cofounder of pop-rock band Fountains of Wayne and a songwriter on The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, has died, Billboard has confirmed. The musician was 52.

Schlesinger died on Wednesday morning of complications from coronavirus, Billboard reported.

On Tuesday The Hollywood Reporter reported that Schlesinger had been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. "Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family," his family wrote in a statement. "Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery."

They added, "He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support."

Perhaps best known for his work as cofounder of the 2000s pop-rock band Fountains of Wayne, behind the 2003 hit "Stacy's Mom," he also worked as an executive music producer on the musical show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, composed songs for A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!, Too Late With Adam Carolla, The Howard Stern Radio Show and The Dana Carvey Show. He's also credited as a writer of songs for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers, the 2013 Emmy Awards, the 2012 Tony Awards, The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, My Name Is Earl and One Tree Hill.

One the film side, Schlesinger penned the iconic song "That Thing You Do," performed by The Wonders, from the 1996 Tom Hanks-starring film of the same name. He also wrote songs for titles including Netflix's To the Bone, Warner Bros.' Music & Lyrics, 20th Century Fox's John Tucker Must Die and Me, Myself & Irene and Universal's Josie and the Pussycats.

More to come.