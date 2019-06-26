Adam Scott Tells Mitch McConnell Social Media Team to Stop Using His Image

"Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning and humiliating defeat," the actor says.

Adam Scott on Wednesday told Mitch McConnell's reps to not use his image, even in what the social media team considered a pithy tweet.

The Big Little Lies actor made the request via social media after whoever runs the Team Mitch account shared a GIF of Scott's character from Parks and Recreation in response to the news Donald Trump said he would fill a Supreme Court vacancy before 2020 election despite Republicans blocking Merrick Garland in the same scenario a few years ago.

"Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning [and] humiliating defeat. Thanks! Adam," the actor tweeted to the team of the 77-year-old Senate Majority Leader. Scott has more than 1.5 million followers.

The is not the first time someone from the cast of Parks and Rec has demanded their image not be used in a similar circumstance.

Last year, show creator Michael Schur took exception to the NRA sharing a GIF from Parks on its official Twitter account.

The producer demanded the pro-gun organization take the image down as he didn't want the show to promote a "pro-slaughter agenda."

The tweet featured Amy Poehler's Parks character, Leslie Knope, giving a thumbs up in support for the then-spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

Schur also said then, "Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: 'Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?'"

Nick Offerman, who played Nick Swanson on Parks, later echoed Schur's demand that the NRA take down their tweet.