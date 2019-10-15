'Addams Family' Sequel Scores Fall 2021 Release

MGM is wasting no time in plotting a follow-up.

Just days after early Halloween entry The Addams Family opened to a better-than-expected $30.3 million at the North American box office, an untitled sequel has been set for release on Oct. 22, 2021.

MGM and Bron are wasting no time in plotting a follow-up, although details are slim.

United Artists Releasing is handling The Addams Family domestically, while Universal has overseas duties (UAR is the joint-distribution venture owned by MGM and Annapurna).

The CG-animated family pic features a star-studded voice cast led by Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron, along with Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll and Bette Midler.

"We always knew this piece of great IP was worthy of bringing back to the big screen," Jonathan Glickman, president of MGM's Motion Picture Group, told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday when revealing that a sequel was virtually a done deal.

The Addams Family cost around $50 million to produce before marketing. Bron co-financed.