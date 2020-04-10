Additional Sex Assault Charge Filed Against Harvey Weinstein in Los Angeles

The felony count of sexual battery by restraint stems from an alleged incident that occurred at a hotel in Beverly Hills in May 2010.

An additional sexual assault charge was filed against Harvey Weinstein on Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced.

The felony count of sexual battery by restraint stems from an incident that allegedly occurred at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010, according to authorities.

"We are continuing to build and strengthen our case," Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement. "As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims. If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed."

The latest charge alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel on May 11, 2010. The victim was first interviewed by law enforcement in October 2019 as a possible corroborating witness in the case. She was able to provide detectives with information confirming the alleged assault took place within the 10-year statute of limitation, according to the district attorney's office.

If convicted as charged in the amended Friday complaint, Weinstein faces up to 29 years in state prison.

On March 11, the district attorney's office announced its intention to extradite Weinstein when it filed a detainer with the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for previously filed charges. On the same day, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison following his conviction in New York on sexual assault and rape charges.

It is unclear when he will be transferred to Los Angeles.

In January, Weinstein was charged with four counts of rape and sexual battery, which stemmed from accusations by two women who say Weinstein attacked them in hotels in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in 2013.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence in all cases.