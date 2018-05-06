Adele Celebrates 30th Birthday With Epic 'Titanic'-Themed Bash

Three photos shared to her Instagram show the diva dressed in a glittering gown with her hair curled into tight ringlets à la Kate Winslet's character Rose in the epic 1997 romance-disaster film.

Adele celebrated her 30th birthday in blockbuster style Saturday night with a Titanic-themed bash she called "the best night of my life."

Three photos shared to her Instagram show the diva dressed in a glittering gown with her hair curled into tight ringlets à la Kate Winslet's character Rose in the epic 1997 romance-disaster film.

"Dirty 30! I'm not sure what I'm going to do for the next 30 years as I've been blessed beyond words in my life so far," Adele writes in the post.

"Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life."

One photo shows the singer standing at the top of an elaborate Titanic-style staircase, while another shows attendees sporting life jackets, which they reportedly got to take home as mementos.

Adele alludes to being hungover in her post, writing, "I'm absolutely f---ed, not sure I'll make it out the house again!"

She also adds a shout-out to this weekend's Saturday Night Live host and musical guest: "Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you x."

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.