'Crazy Rich Asians' Scribe Adele Lim Signs With Verve (Exclusive)

The 2018 hit’s co-screenwriter had parted ways with WME out of solidarity with the Writers Guild in its fight over packaging fees.

Adele Lim has signed with Verve, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The Crazy Rich Asians co-screenwriter was previously with WME, but parted ways with her longtime agency along with more than 7,000 other WGA members after the guild's franchise agreement with the Association of Talent Agents expired. Lim is an active member of the WGA, serving on the negotiating committee for its upcoming spring talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Verve inked a code of conduct with the Writers Guild in May, and Lim is the latest high-profile scribe to sign with the agency, joining such recent new clients as ATA negotiating committee members John August (Aladdin) and Meredith Stiehm (Cold Case, Homeland). Verve also made headlines on Monday when it revealed specific company policy changes in response to the #PayUpHollywood movement, including raising assistant wages 25 to 40 percent.

Crazy Rich Asians was Lim's first feature, and the cultural milestone earned critical acclaim as well as $238.5 million worldwide. But as THR exclusively reported, she walked away from the sequel when Warner Bros.' initial offer to her was one-eighth of what the studio offered Crazy Rich Asians' other screenwriter, Peter Chiarelli.

Lim's credits from her two-decade career include serving as co-executive producer on ABC's Private Practice and CBS' Lethal Weapon and EP on The CW's Star-Crossed. She is now writing Disney's animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon, voice starring Awkwafina and Cassie Steele, which is scheduled to be released next November.