Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Movie 'Blonde' Rounds Out Cast

Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson will star alongside Ana de Armas as Monroe.

As it heads into production in Los Angeles, Netflix's Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde has rounded out its cast.

As previously announced, Ana de Armas will play the Some Like It Hot actress, leading a cast that will include Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson.

Jackie actor Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton and David Warshofsky will also appear in the feature, along with Lily Fisher (General Hospital), Evan Williams (Versailles) and Xavier Samuel (Adore).

The Assassination of Jesse James' Andrew Dominik wrote and will direct the movie.

Blonde is based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates that boldly reimagined private story of the world’s most famous sex symbol. The film is a fictional portrait of the model, actress and singer during the '50s and '60s, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture.

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are producing for Plan B, along with Tracey Landon and Scott Robertson.

Cannavale, repped by WME and Schreck Rose, will next be seen in the streamer's Martin Scorsese mob movie The Irishman; Brody, repped by Paradigm, is set for Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch; Nicholson is set for Disney+ movie Togo and is repped by UTA.

Paxton is repped by Gersh and 3 Arts; Huss is repped by Abrams Artists and Artists First; Warshofsky is repped by TalentWorks.