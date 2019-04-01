Aerin Lauder Opens First West Coast Pop-Up Shop on Melrose Place

“She was the one who taught me that gold is a neutral as well as leopard, so I think there are many [design touches] that are inspired by her love of those elements," says Aerin Lauder, referencing her grandmother Estée Lauder's influence on the new store's decor.

At Aerin Lauder’s first West Coast pop-up shop, Angelenos will get a glimpse inside her feminine, floral version of their city. The creative director’s namesake luxury beauty and lifestyle brand, Aerin, has opened the doors to its first Los Angeles space on Melrose Place, bringing her collection of fragrances, home decor, fashion, and more under one roof until April 28th.

“When I think of Los Angeles, I think of beautiful orchids, palms; I always think of the color pink, I don’t know why,” Lauder tells The Hollywood Reporter. Sitting inside the store Thursday afternoon as she and her team were putting the final touches on the shop, she explains the aesthetic: "Whenever we pick a location for a store, I actually try to make the interior feel as if it’s a living room in that environment in that city or in that wonderful vacation destination.” (The brand also has stores in Southampton and East Hampton in New York and in Palm Beach in Florida.)

Landing next door to Equipment (where Jouer Cosmetics popped up last summer), the store reflects how Lauder would decorate her own living room — if she lived in L.A., that is. Rattan patio furniture greets shoppers before they step into the shop, while the pastel-infused space features “color stories” inspired by all 22 of her brand’s perfumes ($30 for a rollerball to $125 and up for a full bottle), including the best-selling Lilac Path, a scent infused with galbanum, jasmine, and orange flower that is showcased with lavender earrings and a white straw clutch bag. The fragrance “was inspired by this lilac bush in my back yard that my grandmother planted and really does smell like spring in a bottle,” says Lauder.

She’s referencing her paternal grandmother Estée Lauder (co-founder of the eponymous cosmetics empire for which Aerin Lauder previously served as creative director), whose influence shines through in the store’s pink, white, and gold accents. “She was the one who taught me that gold is a neutral as well as leopard, so I think there are many [design touches] that are inspired by her love of those elements. My grandmother loved birds and flowers, and there’s a lot of floral fragrances, and our candles have floral notes in them.”

Joining the fragrances on the shelves are Lauder’s candles ($60 to $80), bath and body products, beauty accessories (such as ivory combs and hairbrushes in wood and gold for $27 to $85), an array of home decor items (including trays, photo frames, throw pillows, and towels), and beach-ready clothing, sandals, and accessories. The store also houses a personalization bar where shoppers can mix their own Aegea Blossom scent (a coastal-meets-musky perfume inspired by the Grecian isles) and have their purchases monogrammed and gift wrapped.

The shop will additionally be holding events throughout the month, where fragrances bottles, candles and other products can be hand-painted or engraved for no charge, with purchase. There will also be floral arranging and fragrance mixing tutorials.

There is also a curated selection of items from friends and collaborators, including floral-print maxi dresses by Borgo de Noor, globally-inspired jewelry by L.A.-based designer Rebecca de Ravenel, shell earrings and necklaces from Colombian jeweler Mercedes Salazar, lipstick and makeup bags from Lauder’s collaboration with fashion designer Johanna Ortiz (who also hails from Colombia), and luxe denim from the brand’s capsule line with Frame (which has its own store just a few doors away). The store will soon host a trunk show for Milan-based blazer brand Blazé, because “Los Angeles is very much blazer weather; you’re never too cold or too hot," she says.

As far as whether the Aerin brand will find a permanent place to set up shop in L.A., Lauder hints that it’s a possibility. “There’s so much happening in L.A. right now and I think it’s a very exciting place to be, especially with Frieze’s first West Coast art fair," she says, adding that she visits the City of Angels two to three times a year. “I love the Ivy and the Beverly Hills Hotel — the burger at the Polo Lounge to me is absolute perfection — and Melrose Place, of course. I’m always inspired by all of the incredible stores and the creativity. I love seeing Violet Grey, The Row, and Moon Juice, one of my favorites. The food in Los Angeles is great: Madeo’s and Dan Tana’s I always love.”

Aerin, 8457 Melrose Place, West Hollywood, (323) 847-5066; Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.