'The Aeronauts' Loses Imax Run After Amazon Scraps Traditional Release

"We don't expect to be part of that release," Imax CEO Richard Gelfond said Tuesday.

The Aeronauts, starring Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne, is losing its berth in Imax theaters after Amazon Studios scrapped a plan to give the awards hopeful a traditional theatrical release.

Imax was set to play The Aeronauts — a period adventure set in 1862 about two hot air balloonists and their perilous journey — exclusively for one week before the film was to expand nationwide Nov. 1.

The Aeronauts will now only debut in a select number of theaters on Dec. 6, before premiering two weeks later on Amazon Prime.

Imax CEO Richard Gelfond on Tuesday told analysts during an earnings call that the giant-screen exhibitor — like a majority of cinema chains — generally won't carry a film that doesn't more or less honor the traditional 90-day exclusive window.

"So we don't expect to be part of that release," Gelfond said of The Aeronauts. Sources say a busy year-end schedule for Imax further complicates the situation.

The Amazon movie was designed for Imax and filmed with Imax cameras. Directed by Tom Harper and written by Jack Thorne, The Aeronauts is produced by Mandeville Films' Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman and Harper, and executive produced by Richard Hewitt and Thorne.

FilmNation Entertainment is handling international distribution.