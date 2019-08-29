Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones Take Flight in 'Aeronauts' Trailer

Phoebe Fox, Himesh Patel, Vincent Perez, Anne Reid, Tom Courtenay, Tim McInnerny and Rebecca Front round out the cast of the Tom Harper-directed Amazon film.

Amazon Studios released the first trailer for The Aeronauts on Thursday.

Set in 1862, the biographical film follows pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) and pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) as they embark on a hot-air balloon journey to advance human knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone else in history. While the endeavor helps the unlikely pair better understand their lives on earth, they also face physical and emotional challenges as the ascent becomes a fight for survival.

The trailer opens with Amelia reflecting on her passion for being a pilot. "I believe there are answers in the sky. Up there is where I have found greatest happiness," she says in a voiceover.

James later pitches an idea to his peers that he wants to find a way to predict the weather. Ensuing clips show both James and Amelia's associates telling them that they are too ambitious.

While at a party, James convinces Amelia to fly them higher than anyone else has been and the two set out on their hot-air balloon journey. While they encounter a peaceful swarm of butterflies, they later deal with weather obstacles including a rainstorm.

The trailer concludes with Amelia hanging off of the side of the gas balloon during a severe storm. James offers his hand to Amelia as her life flashes before her eyes.

The Aeronauts will premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and screen at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Amazon originally planned to give the awards hopeful a traditional theatrical release, though the streamer eventually scrapped the plan. While the film was set to open exclusively in Imax theaters Oct. 25 before expanding wide Nov. 1, it will now only debut in a select number of theaters Dec. 6 before premiering on Amazon Prime on Dec. 20.

