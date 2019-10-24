'Aeronauts' Trailer Sees Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne Fighting for Their Lives in Hot Air Balloon

The film from Tom Harper is hitting selected theaters Dec. 6 before streaming on Amazon Prime on Dec. 20.

Amazon has released a new trailer for The Aeronauts.

Set in 1862 London, the film chronicles the story of real-life meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) as he boards a hot air balloon with Felicity Jones' character to break the record for highest flight, in an attempt to better understand the weather.

Jones and Redmayne, who starred together in The Theory of Everything in 2014, lead the Amazon original, along with Himesh Patel, Phoebe Fox, Vincent Perez, Anne Reid, Tom Courtney and Rebecca Front.

The second trailer opens with a determined James asking for funding to explore the skies. "To understand our weather is to prepare our world for floods, droughts, famines," he says to a doubtful audience who dub him a madman.

James then seeks out Amelia Wren, an aeronaut who recently lost her husband, to help co-pilot his expedition. In front of thousands of onlookers, James and Amelia board the balloon ready to start their quest. "Today history will be made," says Amelia as the two embark on their journey up into the clouds.

The danger becomes apparent when the air pressure changes and sky darkens as the weather turns against them. When the weather calms, an accomplished James says, "We are now higher than anyone has ever been."

At one point, Amelia has to climb up the balloon to fix the gas valve. But she finds herself hanging on to the side of their vessel, fighting for her life.

The film made its world premiere at Telluride and the Toronto International Film Festival this year to mixed reviews. The film from director Tom Harper is hitting selected theaters Dec. 6 before streaming on Amazon on Dec. 20.

Watch the full trailer above.