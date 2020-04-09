AFCI Creates COVID-19 Production Resource for Filming Community

With the novel coronavirus shuttering film and TV productions, the AFCI Global Production Alert will provide the latest information about shooting restrictions worldwide.

The Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) is launching an online resource to help guide the industry through COVID-19 and the widespread production shutdowns.

Global Production Alert will provide updated information on COVID-19-related policies and restrictions impacting filming locales worldwide. It can be accessed on AFCI's website.

It aims to ensure that the film and TV production community have the information needed to make informed decisions during the pandemic and in its aftermath while also helping film offices avoid misinformation, speculation and confusion about the virus' impact.

"AFCI's new Global Production Alert provides a one-stop source for COVID-19-related information direct from film offices around the world," said AFCI president Jess Conoplia. "We're focused on helping the industry stay up-to-speed throughout each phase of the pandemic, from the current shutdown through the lifting of restrictions and return to production."

AFCI member film offices will use the Global Production Alert to communicate updated information on how their jurisdictions (whether it be cities, states, provinces or nations) are dealing with a range of issues. Among them: restrictions on film or TV production, restrictions on inbound and domestic travel, the availability of key filming locations, processing of on-location permit applications and government programs, industry relief funds and other resources to help out-of-work crewmembers.

"AFCI's Global Production Alert is a key tool for the industry as it waits for the green light to recommence work on projects around the world," said AFCI advisory board member and HBO senior vp production Jay Roewe. Added fellow AFCI advisory board member and YouTube Originals global production head Kimberly Rach: "While we continue to work together behind-the-scenes to manage productions in hiatus, the ability to connect with film commissions at the click of a finger is key."