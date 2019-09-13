AFCI Releases Best Practice in Screen Sector Development Study

Leon Forde, Associate Director of Olsberg SPI, presents the report at Cineposium Conference in St Petersburg on Sept. 13

The analysis focuses on strategies used by global governments to maximize their share of the film production market.

The Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) released Best Practice in Screen Sector Development, an extensive study of strategies and policies that governments around the world use in a bid to maximize their share of the high-value screen production industry.

The study, performed by Olsberg SPI, was launched at AFCI’s 43rd Cineposium Conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Friday.

"AFCI’s role as the only global organization bringing together film commissions and industry is to inform on best practice, and this report serves as a roadmap," AFCI President Jess Conoplia stated. "The need is especially critical now, as an increasing number of territories acknowledge the importance of the screen sector."

"Given the significant impacts made by screen production, this is a very timely project that collates insight and evidence into the approaches that can effectively develop the screen sector," added Leon Forde, associate director of Olsberg SPI.

"It includes insight across key areas and ultimately underlines the fact that a successful production market is a cohesive ecosystem," he went on to say. "Governments and other stakeholders must develop stable and effective policies and interventions across all of these areas to ensure maximum production activity from national and international projects."

The study contains detailed best practice findings in the development of successful film industries across four inter-related areas, specifically automatic incentives, workforce capacity, capacity building in physical infrastructure and services and film-friendly production environment.

Case studies included to illustrate best practice findings cover 20 jurisdictions across Asia and Oceania, Canada, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and the United States.