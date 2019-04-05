AFCI Selects Saint Petersburg, Russia to Host Cineposium 2019

On September 13 -16, film commissioners and industry leaders will gather for AFCI’s first conference hosted by Russia.

The Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) announced on Thursday that this year’s Cineposium conference will be held from Sept. 13-16 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, concurrent with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly Meeting.

“This year’s Cineposium will be a truly global event,” AFCI President Jess Conoplia said in a press release. “As the cultural capital of Russia, Saint Petersburg is an exciting choice. We look forward to welcoming attendees and speakers from the U.S., Europe and all parts of the world, including Russia’s growing production industry.”

“International producers have a limited perception of filmmaking in Russia that usually involves stereotypical images of the Kremlin,” added Val Kupeev, Russian Office of Film Commissions CEO. “We look forward to welcoming AFCI members and industry leaders from around the world for a stellar conference and an introduction to all that Russia has to offer.”

Over the past decade, Cineposium has been held in the United States, France, New Zealand, Spain, and South Korea. This year’s conference will mark the first time in the event’s 43-year history that it will be held in Russia.

AFCI is working closely with the Russian Office of Film Commissions and the Committee for Tourism Development of Saint Petersburg to secure Cineposium venues and develop programming.

“Saint Petersburg is the birthplace of Russian cinema, so it is a great honor for our city to host AFCI’s first Cineposium in Russia," said Eygeny Pankevich, chairman of the Committee for Tourism Development of Saint Petersburg. "Hosting the conference here will bring lasting value and new perspectives to everyone involved.”

He added that St. Petersburg will soon launch its own regional film commission.

The Cineposium 2019 schedule includes the core Cineposium conference, the 3rd Business-to-Business Industry Day and a Saint Petersburg cultural and production industry tour. Initial sessions and speakers will be announced soon, AFCI said.