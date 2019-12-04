AFI Reveals 2019 Award Winners for Film and Television

The films being honored are '1917,' 'The Farewell,' 'The Irishman,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Joker,' 'Knives Out,' 'Little Women,' 'Marriage Story,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Richard Jewell.'

The American Film Institute on Wednesday unveiled its picks for the year’s 10 best films along with its choices for the year's 10 best television programs.

The 2019 AFI Awards for film, which focus on American movies that are deemed culturally significant, will go to 1917, The Farewell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Knives Out, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Richard Jewell.

On the television side, this year’s AFI Awards will go to Chernobyl, The Crown, Fosse/Verdon, Game of Thrones, Pose, Succession, Unbelievable, Veep, Watchmen and When They See Us.

The AFI also recognized South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's Parasite and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag with special awards because they fall outside the group’s criteria for American film and TV.

Selected by two juries, one for TV and one for film, the honorees will be recognized at the AFI Awards luncheon, set for Jan. 3 in Los Angeles. This year marks the 20th year for the AFI Awards.

The juries included Emmy-nominated actor John Amos, Emmy-nominated director Lesli Linka Glatter, Oscar-winning writer Callie Khouri, Tony-nominated actor Delroy Lindo and Emmy-nominated director Betty Thomas; renowned authors and scholars; film historian Leonard Maltin; the AFI Board of Trustees; and film and television critics from various media outlets.

The juries were chaired by AFI Board of Trustees vice chairs Tom Pollock (former vice chairman of MCA, chairman of Universal Pictures) for film and Richard Frank (former chairman of Walt Disney Television, president of Walt Disney Studios, president of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) for television.