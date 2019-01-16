AFI Directing Workshop for Women Reveals Class of 2020

As part of the program, launched in 1974, each filmmaker will make a short film.

Eight filmmakers have been selected to take part in the AFI Directing Workshop for Women. They are Robin Cloud, Revati Dhomse, Ashley Eakin, Tiffany Huang, Marie Jamora, Bridget Moloney, Lara Panah-Izadi and Nicole Taylor-Roberts.

Launched in 1974, the filmmaker-training program offers several months of tuition-free film education, culminating in the production of a short film. The films will premiere at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in 2020.

“AFI has led the conversation about the need for more female directors since the Directing Workshop for Women opened its doors over 40 years ago,” Lauren Ludwig, director, AFI DWW, said Wednesday in announcing the workshop's selection. “The rising filmmakers in this program embody the Institute’s active, enduring steps to create change, and we are excited to see the stories from this year’s class come alive on the screen.”

Recent participants in the program include Amber Sealey, who will debut her DWW short film How Does It Start at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival, and Pippa Bianco, whose debut feature Share, based on her Cannes-winning DWW short of the same name, will also premiere at Sundance.

Four participants from the Class of 2018 have gone on to direct episodes of television: Milena Govich (Chicago Med, Chicago Fire), Tiffany Johnson (Boomerang, Dear White People), Nancy Meija (Vida) and Gandja Montiero (Vida). DWW alumna Dime Davis was recently tapped to helm the pilot of Lena Waithe and Halle Berry’s BET series Boomerang.