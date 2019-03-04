AFI Fest Sets Its 2019 Dates

Short film and feature entries are now being accepted.

The 33rd edition of AFI Fest will take place from Nov. 14-21 in Hollywood, it was announced today.

Entries are now being accepted fopr feature, documentary, experimental, animated and short films at AFI.com/AFIFEST or through FilmFreeway.

The submission deadlines for fiction shorts (under 30 minutes), nonfiction shorts (under 40 minutes) and feature films are: Early deadline, March 29; official deadline, May 3; and final deadline, July 12.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes AFI Fest, an offering of the American Film Institute, as a qualifying festival for its live action and animated short film categories Oscar categories. And the festival has also become a showcase for feature films seeking awards season attention.