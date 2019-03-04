MOVIES

AFI Fest Sets Its 2019 Dates

7:50 PM PST 3/4/2019

The Indie Contenders Panel at the 2018 AFI Fest

Short film and feature entries are now being accepted.

The 33rd edition of AFI Fest will take place from Nov. 14-21 in Hollywood, it was announced today. 

Entries are now being accepted fopr feature, documentary, experimental, animated and short films at AFI.com/AFIFEST or through FilmFreeway.

The submission deadlines for fiction shorts (under 30 minutes), nonfiction shorts (under 40 minutes) and feature films are: Early deadline, March 29; official deadline, May 3; and final deadline, July 12. 

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes AFI Fest, an offering of the American Film Institute, as a qualifying festival for its live action and animated short film categories Oscar categories. And the festival has also become a showcase for feature films seeking awards season attention.

 