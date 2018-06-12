AFI Fest Gets New Director

Michael Lumpkin will succeed Jacqueline Lyanga as the American Film Institute consolidates the staffs of the two festivals it operates each year.

Michael Lumpkin, who heads the American Film Institute’s AFI Docs, will also oversee AFI Fest, the AFI announced today.

At AFI Fest, he will succeed Jacqueline Lyanga, who has headed that festival since 2010. Lumpkin has been given the new title of director of AFI Festivals, as the AFI combines programming and operations staff of the two film festivals it runs each year.

Since 2015, Lumpkin has served as director of AFI Docs, the documentary film festival that the AFI presents in Washington, D.C. and Silver Spring, Md. each year. This year's edition gets underway June 13 with the world premiere of Personal Statement, directed by Juliane Dressner and Edwin Martinez, and runs through June 17.

AFI Fest is held in November in Hollywood — this year's festival is set for Nov. 8-15 — and in addition to offering a sampling of global cinema has established itself as a launching ground for year-end awards hopefuls such as Ava DuVernay's Selma, Clint Eastwood's America Sniper, Damien Chazelle's La La Land and Dee Rees' Mudbound.

While the moves will cut costs, the two festivals will continue to operate separately, the AFI said, saying that it is combining their staffs "to streamline efforts with studios, distributors, sponsors and cultural partners."

AFI president and Bob Gazzale said in a statement, "As the art form continues to evolve in exciting ways — so has the art of finding an audience, and this new structure will strengthen AFI's voice on both coasts and across the nation."

Lyanga, a graduate of the AFI Conservatory, who joined AFI Fest in 2005 before then being promoted to director in 2010, said, "It has been an amazing and extremely rewarding experience to be part of the festival's growth for the past eight years. My time at AFI goes back to 2005 during which I've seen this incredible organization continue to evolve and I have been able to work closely with a tremendous and passionate group of movie-lovers. I'm so proud of where we've taken the festival, and now I'm ready for new challengess and opportunities."

