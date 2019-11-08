AFM 2019 According to Producer Fred Bernstein

The President of Astute Films gives his take on the fest.

Your best AFM story?

Last year while at AFM, I was introduced to a Billy Crystal-Alan Zweibel script called Here Today. As I write this, we are in New York City shooting Day 17 with Billy and Tiffany Haddish. What could be better?

Best place to grab a drink after midnight in Santa Monica?

Chez Jay. It has been the go-to for more than 40 years.

The best "worst" project you’ve seen on offer at AFM?

Anything by Troma.

Your hidden-gem restaurant or bar?

Philz Coffee on Santa Monica Boulevard near 6th Street.

The place you go to escape the industry?

Home, with my wife and dogs.

The thing you like the least/best about AFM?

Best: AFM is still foremost a market, and it hasn’t devolved into a swag and promotion "festival." Least: the valet parking line at the Loews.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 8 daily issue at the American Film Market.