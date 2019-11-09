AFM 2019 According to Producer Gastón Pavlovich

The General director of Fábrica de Cine gave his take on the fest.

Place to avoid during the market?

The lobby of the Lowes. And probably the pier as well.

Most "AFM" thing to happen to you at the market?

Being kicked out of the lobby of the Lowes for not having a badge!

What’s the best "worst" project you’ve seen on offer at AFM?

THR’s Movie Posters feature used to sum it up. Attack of the Ledderhosen, Zombie Cheerleader Camp and Fresh Meat were standouts.

Your hidden-gem restaurant or bar in West Los Angeles?

I love Capo for a nice dinner, but unfortunately it’s not very hidden. Tar & Roses also has an amazingly creative menu from around the world.

Funniest celebrity interaction at AFM?

I once had a dinner set up with Mel Gibson to discuss a film we were working on together. He said, "Let’s meet at that chain restaurant on Ocean." Turns out he was talking about BOA Steakhouse.

