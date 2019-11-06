AFM 2019 According to Sales Agent Wendy Reeds

The Exec VP, China/Asia productions and strategy, Lionsgate gives her take on the fest.

Best AFM story?

My first AFM I was in acquisitions and flew in from New York. During a screening of an action film, the room actually started moving. I thought they created a way to shake the seats to make the movie more exciting (early 4D!). But no, it was my first earthquake.

Best place to grab a drink after midnight in Santa Monica?

Is there really a place open after midnight in Santa Monica? I am not nearly cool enough to know the answer to that question!

Your hidden-gem restaurant or bar in West L.A.?

My favorite unique food spot is Hot Dog on a Stick at the beach. I took a buyer there last year for a corn dog and lemonade while watching the surf and beach crowd. It’s something you cannot experience in Europe and provides a nice break from the market.

Proudest AFM moment?

Selling La La Land, the first original musical film in generations.

Funniest celebrity interaction at AFM?

Crossing paths with Toxie, the Toxic Avenger.

A secret place you go to escape the industry?

It would not be a secret if I shared it here! But if I do have an extra day, it is very nice to visit the Getty or the Hammer Museum.

Thing you like the least/best about AFM?

Best: the sun. Least: any moment I have to leave Santa Monica and am reminded about Los Angeles traffic.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 6 daily issue at the American Film Market.