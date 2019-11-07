AFM 2019 According to Sales Exec Carla Quarto di Palo

The Director of international sales of Cornerstone Films gives her take on the fest.

Best place to grab a drink after midnight in Santa Monica?

You can go anywhere in Los Angeles for a late drink, but if you are in Santa Monica, it has to be The Bungalow.

Place to avoid during the market?

I’ve never actually been to the pier’s roller coaster. It doesn’t appeal to me at all. Although I know it is Santa Monica’s landmark and sunsets from it must be beautiful, I am happy to stay as far away from it as possible.

Most "AFM" thing to happen to you at the market?

When someone dressed like Elvis shows up at your market suite to ask if they can pitch you their film idea. A pitch at a market is the norm, but at AFM, it is always bolder and flashier.

The one thing you won’t travel without, besides your phone?

The most unusual thing I travel with everywhere is my mocha-maker. I have an electric Bialetti that comes with me to every market. I need my first coffee as soon as I wake up, and it has to be a good one.

Your hidden-gem restaurant or bar in West Los Angeles?

I am a big seafood lover and was recently introduced to a spot in Westwood called The Boiling Crab, and it has become a total gamechanger. It’s the opposite of sophisticated and I probably wouldn’t want any of my clients seeing me eating there with a bib and dirty hands, but it’s so good!

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 7 daily issue at the American Film Market.