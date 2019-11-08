AFM: Audrey Plaza, Scott Speedman Bound for 'Bestsellers'

The 'Parks and Recreation' and 'Animal Kingdom’ star are joining Michael Caine in Lina Roessler’s directorial debut.

Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza and Animal Kingdom’s Scott Speedman are joining Michael Caine in Lina Roessler’s directorial debut Best Sellers, which has started shooting.

The film, based on Anthony Grieco’s original screenplay, follows a has-been author (Caine) on a wild book tour with a young editor (Plaza) trying to save her father’s boutique publishing house. Caine’s miserable and sharp-witted author just wants to live out his days in peace with a bottle of scotch, a cigar and his orange tabby cat, but Plaza’s hopeful editor pulls him out of his reclusion.

The Canada-U.K. co-production is being produced by Arielle Elwes (Braid), Cassian Elwes (Mudbound, The Butler), Petr Jákl (xXx, Ghoul, Medieval) and Wayne Marc Godfrey (The Foreigner, Wind River) on the U.K. side and Jonathan Vanger (Miss Sloane) and Pierre Even (War Witch, The Hummingbird Project) on the Canadian side.

Foresight International is shopping international sales on the film at the AFM, while Cassian Elwes is handling domestic.

