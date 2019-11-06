AFM: Download THR's Day 1 Daily

The fest's first daily issue includes a look at how streaming wars loom large as fest begins, a CGI-James Dean hitting the big screen and an exclusive first look at Liam Neeson's new action-thriller.

The Hollywood Reporter has released its first daily issue for the American Film Market, which kicked off in Santa Monica on Wednesday. The issue features a look how the streaming wars loom large on the fest, filmmakers bringing a cultural icon to the big screen via CGI and a first look at Liam Neeson's new action-thriller.

True Tipping Point

In the independent film industry, the words "paradigm shift" have been bandied around for a while, but the 2019 American Film Market could mark a true tipping point. This year's AFM, which runs Nov. 6-13, is sandwiched between the launch of two potentially game-changing new global streaming services: Apple TV+, which bowed Nov. 1, and Disney+, which will go out in select territories Nov. 12. Following closely on their heels will be WarnerMedia's HBO Max and NBCUniversal's Peacock. THR takes a look at how streaming is the single greatest threat, and potentially the single greatest opportunity, the indie industry has seen in decades.

An Unexpected Return to Big Screen

James Dean, who died in a 1955 car crash at the age of 24, is making an unexpected return to the big screen. The cultural icon, known for Rebel Without a Cause and East of Eden, has been posthumously cast in the Vietnam era action-drama Finding Jack. THR looks into how filmmakers are now hoping that the CGI technology used to bring Dean back to life onscreen could soon be deployed on other well-known figures.

Liam Neeson First Look

Liam Neeson takes aim in this first look still from The Minuteman, the upcoming action-thriller from director Robert Lorenz. Being shopped internationally by Voltage Pictures, the film sees the Taken star play a retired Vietnam veteran who finds himself responsible for the life of a young boy being hunted by the cartel. CAA and UTA Independent Film Group will co-represent the U.S. rights.

