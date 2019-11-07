AFM: Download THR's Day 2 Daily

The fest's second daily issue includes a look at Stuart Ford's vision for the Indie industry, XYZ Films' latest move and Ben Affleck's new thriller.

The Hollywood Reporter has released its second daily issue for the American Film Market, which kicked off in Santa Monica on Wednesday. The issue features a look at Stuart Ford's vision for the indie industry, XYZ Films' latest move and Ben Affleck's new thriller.

"We Can Do Business With Everybody"

Since Stuart Ford launched AGC just 18 months ago, the group has made a lot of noise on the indie scene, producing, co-producing, financing or distributing 12 feature films and boarding nearly 80 films and TV projects at various stages of development. As the company’s biggest title — Roland Emmerich’s World War II epic Midway — rolls out across much of the world this week, Ford presented AGC’s lineup and unveiled his vision for an indie industry that combines the traditional as well as the disruptive.

XYZ Films' Latest Move

Genre specialists XYZ Films has raised about $100 million to fund a slate of 15 to 20 titles co-financed by Finnish venture capital company IPR.VC. The capital boost enables XYZ — which has produced movies including the Nicolas Cage cult hit Mandy and backed Gareth Evans’ martial arts breakouts The Raid and The Raid 2 — to fully finance or co-finance what the company describes as the "filmmaker- driven independent genre fare on which it has built its brand." THR takes a look at the company's latest move.

Robert Rodriguez Jr. Enlists Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has signed on to star in Hypnotic, a new action thriller from Sin City director Robert Rodriguez. The Argo and Justice League star will play a detective investigating a series of impossible high-end heists who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program. Production is set to start in April.

Click here to download Day 2 PDF.

Click here to download Day 1 PDF.