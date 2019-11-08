AFM: Download THR's Day 3 Daily

The fest's third daily issue includes a look at sky high library values, CGI James Dean backlash and Lionsgate boarding Gerard Butler's new film.

The Hollywood Reporter has released its third daily issue for the American Film Market, which kicked off in Santa Monica on Wednesday. The issue features a look at how library assets are rising, a chat with the director who cast the late James Dean in his upcoming film and Gerard Butler's new action film.

"Shockingly Undervalued"

Even at AFM, with its unrelenting torrent of fresh film projects seeking financing and distribution, all that is old is new again. The market for old movies, that is, library assets, is rising as new deep-pocketed conglomerates — studios including Disney, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal and tech giants such as Apple — roll out streaming services to challenge Netflix and Amazon Prime with thousands of hours of film and TV content. At the same time, the output of high-end films has dropped as studios produce fewer titles, focusing on a handful of tentpoles.

"A Distraction of What the Story is About"

How does one pursue casting an actor posthumously — specifically James Dean, who died nearly seven decades ago in a car crash at the age of 24? Director Anton Ernst, who along with co-director Tati Golykh announced Wednesday that their Vietnam war-era drama Finding Jack will cast the late James Dean to play a prominent character, believes the key to the whole process is "respect." THR breaks down the backlash for the upcoming CGI James Dean and chats with the film's director.

Gerard Butler: The Commercial Pilot

Lionsgate has boarded The Plane, Gerard Butler's latest action vehicle that was launched at the ongoing American Film Market, taking rights for North America, plus Latin America, the U.K. and India. CAA Media Finance handled domestic rights, while MadRiver International is looking after international. The Plane — which unites Butler with Lionsgate, which released Angel Has Fallen — will see the actor play commercial pilot Ray Torrance, who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in a war zone, finds himself caught between the agendas of multiple militia who are planning to take the plane and its passengers hostage.

